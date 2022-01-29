O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 106,073 Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,073 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LightInTheBox were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 318,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LightInTheBox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.47. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

