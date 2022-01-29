O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.97 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 6.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

