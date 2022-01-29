O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limbach alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $59,285.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,163 shares of company stock worth $150,866. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB opened at $8.35 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.04 million, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.