O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,094 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $513.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.