NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Head to Head Survey

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $8.61 billion 5.85 $52.00 million $5.66 33.47 Beam Global $6.21 million 15.87 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -12.95

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NXP Semiconductors and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 8 14 1 2.63 Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus price target of $235.71, suggesting a potential upside of 24.42%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 270.12%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Volatility & Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 14.98% 31.12% 12.59% Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Beam Global on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones. Its products include Arm Processors, Arm MCUs, and Power Architecture. The company was founded on August 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.