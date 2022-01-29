Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Trading Down 0.8%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$86.70 and last traded at C$87.58. 1,703,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,561,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.31.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a market cap of C$49.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$90.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.47.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 36.85%.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

