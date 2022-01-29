NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 9,860.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NULGF opened at $0.02 on Friday. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

