Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after buying an additional 438,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after buying an additional 1,652,446 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,134,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,485,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,964,000 after buying an additional 61,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

