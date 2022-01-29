Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman updated its FY22 guidance to $24.50-$25.10 EPS.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $380.20 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.25.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

