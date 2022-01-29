Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives $44.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NPIFF shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NPIFF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.80. 1,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $40.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0799 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

