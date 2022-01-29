Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Head to Head Comparison

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Northern Trust and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.30 billion 3.81 $1.21 billion $6.34 18.24 BM Technologies N/A N/A -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northern Trust and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43 BM Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Northern Trust currently has a consensus price target of $130.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.71%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.44%. Given BM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 21.70% 13.45% 0.86% BM Technologies N/A -2,377.99% -74.01%

Summary

Northern Trust beats BM Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting, guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting, family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. BM Technologies is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

