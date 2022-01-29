Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

NIDB opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.45. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

