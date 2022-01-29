Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $369.62 million, a PE ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 167,117 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 108,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

