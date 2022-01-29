Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 722.0 days.

NKRKF remained flat at $$32.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

