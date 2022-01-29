Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 722.0 days.
NKRKF remained flat at $$32.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.50.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
