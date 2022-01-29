NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.51

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $6.46. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 6,619 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NL Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NL Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NL Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

