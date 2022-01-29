Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 96,198,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,796,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.37. NIO has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. On average, analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1,284,500.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 128,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIO by 69.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.