Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.75

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 1069253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

