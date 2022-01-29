NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) by 110.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,896,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,587,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,435,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,290,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

