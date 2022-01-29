NextDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $260,708.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $260,708.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About NextDAO

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,261,100,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,220,868,691 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

