NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 168.6% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$100.53 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.62. NEXT has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($107.93) to GBX 8,150 ($109.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,150.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

