Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,128,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $162.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.41. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.40 and a 52-week high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

