Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. Nexi has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

