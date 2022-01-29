Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.79

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.79 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 216215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.