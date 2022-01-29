New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NGD opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $6,846,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Gold by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

