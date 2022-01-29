Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin Sells 15,000 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $119.99.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

