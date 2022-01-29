NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $28.17 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 19% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $28.17 million and $2.75 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00107044 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.