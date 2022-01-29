NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 82.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $227,242.91 and approximately $365.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00108400 BTC.

About NeoWorld Cash

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

