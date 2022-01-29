Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RRSSF traded up 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.97. The company had a trading volume of 85,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,905. Neometals has a 12 month low of 0.25 and a 12 month high of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.72.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

