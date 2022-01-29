Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 93.9% in January

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RRSSF traded up 0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.97. The company had a trading volume of 85,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,905. Neometals has a 12 month low of 0.25 and a 12 month high of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.72.
About Neometals
Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.