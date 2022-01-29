Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Nelnet has raised its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NNI stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.64. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $67.93 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.