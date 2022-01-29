Neil England Acquires 20,000 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Neil England bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,713.44).

LON SBO opened at GBX 98.49 ($1.33) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.96. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.50).

Get Schroder British Opportunities Trust alerts:

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.