Neil England Acquires 20,000 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Neil England bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,713.44).
LON SBO opened at GBX 98.49 ($1.33) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.96. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.50).
About Schroder British Opportunities Trust
