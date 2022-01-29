Needham & Company LLC Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $280.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $145.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.30. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,831 shares of company stock worth $56,752,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after buying an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.