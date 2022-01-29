NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.65. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65,816 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

