Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $15.25 Per Share

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Navios Maritime Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $15.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $5.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $36.46.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $1.33. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

