Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Navient stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. Navient has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 27.93 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Navient by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Navient by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 484,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

