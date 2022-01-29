Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the December 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 100,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 481,978 shares of company stock worth $2,457,936 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 655.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 249,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NAUT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

