Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 676 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Amgen by 20.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.