Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 200 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS opened at $198.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.