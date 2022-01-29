Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 4,089 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

