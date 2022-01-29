Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,297 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

