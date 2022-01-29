Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,767,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COM opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.