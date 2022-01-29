Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $470,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

Shares of ALGN opened at $463.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $592.77 and a 200 day moving average of $644.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.09 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

