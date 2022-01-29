Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 14.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Broadcom by 4.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $560.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $602.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

