National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report $164.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $570.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $563.65 million to $578.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $703.21 million, with estimates ranging from $636.66 million to $759.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after buying an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.85. 645,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

