National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.74. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,367. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.