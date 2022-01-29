National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NATI. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $40.80. 2,185,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,035. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

