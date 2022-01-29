National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth $72,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in National Instruments by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.14. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.