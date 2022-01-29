National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

NG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($14.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.84) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.45 ($14.21).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,092 ($14.73). The stock had a trading volume of 10,246,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,099.81 ($14.84). The company has a market cap of £39.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 976.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

In other news, insider Ian Livingston acquired 1,838 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.40) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,459.07). Insiders bought a total of 1,882 shares of company stock worth $2,005,701 over the last ninety days.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.