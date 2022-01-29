National Bankshares Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SES has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.60 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.89.

SES stock opened at C$5.92 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$2.55 and a twelve month high of C$6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

