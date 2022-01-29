National Bankshares Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.23.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$38.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.18. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.3742592 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

