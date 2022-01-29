National Bank Financial Comments on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.92.

PPL opened at C$39.82 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$32.30 and a one year high of C$43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.92 billion and a PE ratio of -106.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -675.60%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

